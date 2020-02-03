Nearly 400 people visited Huber Hall in Latrobe on Thursday, Jan. 30, for state Rep. Joseph Petrarca’s first informational discussion on concealed-carry and other firearms laws.
The two-plus-hour event gave attendees the chance to ask local law enforcement, judicial and hunting officials questions about the state’s firearms laws.
“It was a great event with a great turnout,” Petrarca said in a news release. “The presenters were thorough, and the questions were thoughtful. I’d like to thank everyone for attending and learning more about our Second Amendment rights in Pennsylvania.”
Presenters included Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, Capt. Jennifer Shipley from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police Spokesperson Tpr. Steve Limani, Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman and Officer Bill Brehun from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They covered such topics as the Castle Doctrine, “open” carry versus “concealed” carry, firearm safety and registration, and firearms law and safety related to hunting.
Petrarca (D-Washington Township) said the question-and-answer session was the most popular feature.
“The questions ranged from when and where can you carry a concealed firearm, to how to properly interact with police officers when you are armed, and what crimes may prevent someone from owning a gun,” he said of the session, which lasted several hours. “I think everyone left Huber Hall with some worthwhile information about our firearm laws.”
A second concealed-carry event in Westmoreland County will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the West Leechburg Fire Hall, 1116 Gosser St., West Leechburg.
“I encourage anyone who wasn’t able to attend Thursday night’s event to consider attending the one in West Leechburg,” Petrarca said. “It is a valuable opportunity for those interested in learning more about the state’s firearm laws.”
For more details, those interested can call Petrarca’s Vandergrift office at 724-567-6982, his Latrobe office at 724-539-7560 or his Derry office at 724-694-5298.
