Nearly $516,000 in grants have been awarded to several local life-sustaining businesses to provide hazard pay to employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca has announced.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said the following employers in the local region were awarded grants through the program:
- Enlivant Aid (Barnes Place), Latrobe, $244,800;
- JSB Holdings Inc., Latrobe, $81,600;
- Latrobe Manor, Latrobe, $9,600;
- Sunset Ridge Personal Care Home, Derry, $4,800;
- West Haven Manor, Apollo, $129,960;
- Gary W. Wheatley/Saltsburg Shop and Save, Saltsburg, $30,240;
- Pine View Personal Care Facility, Vandergrift, $14,800.
This reimbursement-based grant program, announced in July, was created through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grants were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Funds were provided for hazard pay to direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 per hour, excluding fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from Aug. 16 through Oct. 24, 2020. Employers could apply for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time equivalent employee, for up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location.
