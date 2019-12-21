Three Career and Technical Centers in Westmoreland and Armstrong counties, including Derry Township’s Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), have been awarded a total of $81,585 in state grants to purchase equipment to help train students for high-demand occupations, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced on Friday.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said the grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education will allow the schools to buy new equipment and provide hands-on training aligned with the needs of local employers.
The following schools were awarded grants:
- Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center — $49,999;
- Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center — $16,930;
- Lenape Tech, Armstrong County — $40,675
“I’ve consistently supported career and technical schools during my legislative career, and I am pleased these grants will help them better prepare students for career-ready positions in a variety of fields, including welding, manufacturing and construction,” Petrarca said. “Providing students with real-world experience and training will ensure they are ready to meet the demands and challenges of an ever-changing workforce.”
Pennsylvania has more than 80 career and technical education centers across Pennsylvania, offering PDE-approved programs to thousands of students statewide. More information on career and technical education can be found here.
