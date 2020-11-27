HARRISBURG — Approximately $115,432 in Safe Schools Targeted Grants have been awarded to several schools in Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana counties, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said the grants, which are awarded by the state Department of Education, are awarded to schools to help prevent and reduce violence incidents, purchase safety and security-related equipment, and provide training and compensation of school resource and police officers.
Grants were awarded to the following schools:
Westmoreland County – equipment grants
- Champion Christian School: $21,464;
- Christ the Divine Teacher: $9,780;
- Mary Queen of Apostles: $18,694.
Westmoreland County – program grants
- Aquinas: $7,245;
- Christ the Divine Teacher: $7,245;
- Greensburg Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School: Two grants totaling $14,490;
- Mary Queen of Apostles: $7,245;
- Queen of Angels: $7,245;
- Saint Sebastian School: $7,245.
Armstrong County – program grant
- Divine Redeemer: $7,245.
Indiana County – program grant
- St. Bernard Program: $7,245.
This grant program is separate from the School Safety and Security Grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.