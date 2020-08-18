The City of Latrobe, Derry Borough and Derry Township have been awarded a combined $807,000 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grants to use toward water, sewer and flood control projects, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca has announced.
“These projects are instrumental in reducing flooding, repairing and fixing sewer issues, and providing much-needed access to public sewer systems and I worked diligently to help ensure this funding was awarded,” said Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana. “I’m pleased to know that these funds will make needed repairs and protect residents from more costly repairs and infrastructure issues in the future.”
The projects funded by the CFA’s PA Small Water and Sewer Program include:
- City of Latrobe, $57,000 in funds to be used to make flood control channel repairs along the embankment of the Loyalhanna Flood Control Channel, a portion of which was damaged in June 2018;
- Derry Borough $250,000 in funding to replace a culvert along Ruby, Broad and High streets;
- Derry Township, $200,000 in funds to construct a sludge press building at the Derry Borough wastewater treatment plant, $200,000 in funding to be used to assist with stormwater improvements, including the construction of storm sewers and inlets to divert excess water downstream during heavy rains, and $100,000 in funds to extend sewer lines along Chappell Way to provide access to the public sewer system for 11 homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.