At the close of 2022, personnel turnover remains a challenge that Ligonier Township officials have grappled with throughout the year, as they try to fill staffing vacancies and better understand board and commission roles filled by the public.
This turnover has driven the rising employee salary and health care costs in the township’s 2023 budget, which its board of supervisors approved by a 4-1 vote Tuesday evening, as reported by the Bulletin in Wednesday’s edition.
Ligonier Township is still lacking a zoning and code enforcement officer as well as a public works director and equipment operator.
The supervisors have extended a soft offer to a zoning officer candidate, but tabled action on the hire until January while she is training a replacement at her current position. She would replace Scott Hogan, who resigned last month after about three months in the role.
The open public works director/equipment officer job description remains posted on the Ligonier Township website. Interested candidates are asked to submit a cover letter, resume and three professional references to township manager Michael Strelic.
The supervisors hired Michael Gray, formerly Latrobe’s city manager, for the public works position in September, but he has also left the township’s employment.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna also called for clarification of the roles and functions that alternate members have on Ligonier Township’s planning commission, recreation board and zoning hearing board.
Resident Annie Cassler Stewart spoke up during public comment about her interaction with newly appointed recreation board member Ken Vallino on a local social media group. She said she was confused over why alternate member Doug Finger was passed over to fill one of two vacant seats on the recreation board and asked about the process to replace outgoing board members.
The Bulletin previously reported that during the Oct. 11 supervisors meeting Vallino sent recreation board chairwoman Judy Ridgway a text message asking to have his name removed as a candidate. Supervisor chairman Dan Resenic said he would have to receive notification from Vallino personally. Vallino has since accepted his board appointment.
Verna said she understood that an alternate board member under Pennsylvania’s Second Class Township Code can step in and vote if there is not a quorum. Chairman Dan Resenic said he didn’t believe alternates would automatically be bumped into a regular seat.
Solicitor Dan Hudock said that different statutes apply to the different types of boards, but couldn’t immediately recall specific mentions of alternate members and their function and would have to double check.
“My line of questioning here is not any accusations of any kind. I just want to make sure that all of us are clear on how it works and so that residents are clear on how this works. These are positions that people are volunteering to perform. They put a lot of time and effort into this. And so if we are representing and recruiting people from the community to serve on these boards, I want to make sure we’re very clear with them on the expectations of what their position means,” Verna said.
Jim Stewart, who is the second alternate member on the zoning hearing board, said that he has been attending the meetings, doing the work, and voted when there hasn’t been a quorum available.
“If there’s an opening, and you ask me, “Will you serve?” and I say yes, if I don’t have that opportunity [to move up to regular member] then I’m not going to participate,” Stewart said.
Verna asked that before the next supervisors’ meeting, the board receives a clear position from the solicitor on the roles of the alternate members of the planning commission, zoning hearing board and recreation board and how they relate to future vacancies.
She also requested detailed lists of all current boards and commissions, their members – full and alternate – and when their terms expire, as well as lists of people who have formally expressed interest in serving on any of these bodies.
“If there’s a title of an alternate but an alternate can’t vote if there’s not a quorum and the alternate doesn’t step up, I don’t understand what the function is of the alternate,” Verna said, pointing out that even if alternate members aren’t guaranteed future promotions to full members, the supervisors should consider the fact that these citizens have attended meetings, done research, and in some cases attended specialized training sessions.
The supervisors will make new board and commission appointments at their 2023 reorganization meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Several terms on the planning commission and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) expire at the end of this year.
In other business, the supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize The EADS Group to apply for a grant through the H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program for a nearly $2.7 million plan to replace aging private water lines throughout Ligonier Township and transfer ownership and maintenance to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC).
The work would affect 107 customers across seven areas of the township – Baywood Road, Greenacres Lane, Offbridge Lane, Peters Road, Stoner Lane, Sunset Lane and Brallier Drive, and Weimer Avenue and Armour Street – with subprojects ranging from roughly $204,000 to almost $700,000 each.
Engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group said after talking with MAWC, this project is something that the authority wants to have happen and would need to issue a letter of support for the grant application. Resenic asked if there was written confirmation of that, while Verna asked if MAWC is willing to be financially responsible for the portion of the project that wouldn’t be covered by the grant.
Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, this grant program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Applicants would need to commit to at least a 33% match of the total project cost. Faas said that would typically be handled by amortizing the debt and reimbursing it through rates, meaning the customers would become responsible.
Hudock reported that township officials would be meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection representatives on Monday, Dec. 19, to review the township’s proposed new Act 537 sewage facilities plan, including a suggested new discharge area in Wilpen and the existing one at the LTMA wastewater treatment plant in Darlington. The meeting is not open to the public.
Work to replace a MAWC waterline and demolish the old restaurant and bathhouse buildings at Ligonier Beach should be complete by the end of January, according to Strelic.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet for a final work session of the year 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
