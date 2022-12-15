At the close of 2022, personnel turnover remains a challenge that Ligonier Township officials have grappled with throughout the year, as they try to fill staffing vacancies and better understand board and commission roles filled by the public.

This turnover has driven the rising employee salary and health care costs in the township’s 2023 budget, which its board of supervisors approved by a 4-1 vote Tuesday evening, as reported by the Bulletin in Wednesday’s edition.

