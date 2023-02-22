The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education approved a number of personnel moves Tuesday at its regular meeting, including spring sports coaches and salaries for the 2022-23 school year.

The approved coaching salaries included the sports of baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track and volleyball, along with spring sports coordinator positions. Volunteer coaches for baseball, volleyball, lacrosse and track were also approved.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

