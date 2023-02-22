The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education approved a number of personnel moves Tuesday at its regular meeting, including spring sports coaches and salaries for the 2022-23 school year.
The approved coaching salaries included the sports of baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track and volleyball, along with spring sports coordinator positions. Volunteer coaches for baseball, volleyball, lacrosse and track were also approved.
In addition, the board approved Rachel Kennedy as an English 7-12 substitute retroactively to Feb. 1; Lainie Osborne as classroom assistant at a salary of $14 per hour, effective Feb. 22, and appointment of Jordan Zeunges as swimming assistant coach at a salary of $304.13, effective Feb. 3.
Board members also approved the following resignations:
- Cody Bureau, swimming assistant coach, effective Jan. 18;
- Chelsea Mastowski, softball junior varsity assistant coach, effective Feb. 2;
- Lainie Osborne, personal care assistant, effective Feb. 21, and
- Chad Schmeling, football varsity assistant and junior high assistant, effective Jan. 16.
In other business, school directors approved the 2022-23 ARP ESSER Health and Safety Plan without any changes and authorized the district to send it to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. It will be posted on the district website as required by law.
The board also approved the introduction of 14 board policies and updates to those policies and gave notice of the board’s intention to adopt the policies at the board’s next regular meeting. The policies include enrollment of students, eligibility of nonresident students, graduation requirements, dress and grooming, threat assessment, students experiencing homelessness, foster care and other educational instability and transportation.
The board next meets 7 p.m. March 14 for the Committee of the Whole meeting and 7 p.m. March 21 for the regular meeting. In addition, the board will attend a board retreat beginning 9 a.m. March 25. All meetings are held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
