Members of the Westmoreland County Prison Board approved two personnel moves at its regular meeting Monday.
The board, which is comprised of all three county commissioners, Controller Jeffrey Balzer, Sheriff James Albert and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, who was not in attendance at the meeting, unanimously approved the transfer of Lance Lehnert from the county’s Public Works department to the prison.
The move is effective April 11.
In addition the board voted to approve the termination of the employment of Trent Lichtenfels, effective April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.