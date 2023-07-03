Police have identified the man shot and killed by a Ligonier Valley Police officer Sunday afternoon on Gravel Hill Road in Ligonier Township.
Robbie Thomas Saunders, 59, was shot once by an officer responding to a domestic disturbance around 3:50 p.m.
Officers encountered Saunders within minutes of arriving, according to a press release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.
Police say Saunders was armed with a machete and “aggressively approached” the responding officers from the front door of the house.
Saunders was shot once and died after being transported to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. None of the officers were injured in the incident. No one else involved in the domestic disturbance was injured, according to Melanie Jones, the public information officer for the District Attorney.
Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting as part of its protocol.
The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified. Both officers are on an "administrative protocol," Jones said.
The police department’s use of force policy states an officer involved in a shooting that results in loss of life or serious injury will be removed from line-duty assignment to “protect the interests of the officer and the community until the situation is resolved.”
The officer will also be offered counseling and other mental health services, some of which are required to return to work.
The LVPD will conduct an internal investigation, according to the policy.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney will review the evidence from the county detectives' investigation to determine if the use of deadly force was justified.
Court records show Saunders was out on a $250,000 bail for criminal attempted murder of a police officer and various other charges including aggravated assault and fleeing a police officer. Those charges stem from a May 2020 incident where Saunders lead state police on a 100 mph chase along Route 30 in Hempfield Township and Unity Township.
At one point, Saunders allegedly attempted to hit a state trooper. Saunders was injured during the chase after crashing his pickup truck.
Sunday’s shooting left Gravel Hill Road shut down for most of the evening while detectives conducted their investigation. The Waterford Volunteer Fire Department was called out to block off the road. Along with Westmoreland County Detectives, troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police and officers from the Latrobe Police Department responded to the area.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
