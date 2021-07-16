“A Hirø’s Tale” will be presented at 7 p.m. July 23 and 3 and 7 p.m. July 24-25 at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, 210 West Main St., Ligonier Borough.
Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children under 10 years old. Concessions will be available for sale at each performance. A video trailer for the upcoming show will be available to watch on Diamond Theatre of Ligonier’s Facebook page on Friday.
Organizers said the 90-minute, family-friendly show “follows sons Malvado, Hiro and Esteio as they determine who will follow their father and rule the Kingdom of Nobile. There are three different endings to this show and some audiences will see alternative resolutions to the princes’ battle for power.”
The original production was co-written by 16-year-old Lanigan McCulty of Ligonier/Johnstown and Cletus McConville, 26, of Ligonier over a three-month period. Throughout their writing process, the two explored different ways that the conflict could be resolved, ultimately deciding to offer different outcomes during some of the shows.
In each version of the show, audience members will be treated to choreographed sword fights. More than 20 actors from the around the region, including Westmoreland and Fayette counties, will perform in the show.
Malvado, the arrogant oldest son and and heir to the throne, is played by Lanigan McCulty. Middle son Hiro, a pacifist and bookworm, is played by Riley Nichols of Ligonier. Sierra Nichols of Ligonier plays Esteio, the mischievous youngest brother, and the narrator is played by Cletus McConville.
The original play is McCulty’s second to be performed at Diamond Theatre. He wrote “Greece: The Musical,” a parody of the popular musical “Grease,” which was performed last year. In addition to co-writing “A Hirø’s Tale,” he also composed the background music for the most recent play.
The McCulty family purchased Diamond Theatre of Ligonier in 2015.
For more information, visit diamondtheatre.com or search @diamondtheatre on Facebook.
