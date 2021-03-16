The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) announced it will be hosting online conservation workshops throughout the month of March.
An online Backyard Composting workshop presented by the PRC will help participants learn how to turn kitchen, garden and yard scraps into a natural, homemade compost for their lawns and gardens. Individuals living in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and surrounding areas can learn online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 18 or 22 and then pick up a compost bin at PRC headquarters.
Individuals living in the greater Pittsburgh area also can take part in a Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30 and pick up a rain barrel at PRC headquarters.
On March 16, individuals living throughout Pennsylvania can take part in a free online Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn about curbside collection, hard-to-recycle options and pharmaceutical disposal.
The Backyard Composting webinar’s $70 course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings.
The $80 course fee for the Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinar includes instruction on how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape, plus a FreeGarden RAIN 55-gallon easy-to-install rain barrel.
Pre-registration is required for all webinars, and participants in the Backyard Composting and Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinars will make appointments to pick up their compost bins and rain barrels after completing online instruction. Participants living in the greater Pittsburgh area can pick up their compost bins and rain barrels at PRC’s headquarters located on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.
