Middletown, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Westmoreland County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off. Sunoco, 311 West Otterman St., Greensburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
