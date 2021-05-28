HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) has presented awards that recognize outstanding leadership in the legal profession and extraordinary service and longstanding membership in the association.
PBA Special Achievement Awards recognize those lawyers and individuals who have provided time and resources to improve the association and the legal profession. The President’s Awards recognize commitment to the association. PBA Fifty-Year Member Awards recognize lawyers who have been association members for five decades. The Special Achievement and President’s awards were presented virtually at an awards ceremony during the PBA Virtual Annual Meeting, May 19-21. Fifty-Year Member Awards were recognized separately.
James R. Antoniono, of DeBernardo Antoniono McCabe & Davis PC, Greensburg, was recognized with the PBA President’s Award for his dedication and outstanding leadership in shepherding the development of the updated PBA Strategic Plan.
Other Westmoreland County members recognized with 50-year Member Awards included:
- Richard A. Bruni, Lower Burrell;
- John M. Campfield, Campfield & Ferraro, Greensburg;
- James Falcon, Youngwood;
- George A. Kotjarapoglus, George A. Kotjarapoglus & Associates, Murrysville;
- Leslie John Mlakar, Avolio Law Group LLC, Greensburg;
- Dennis S. Shilobod, Latrobe.
Founded in 1895, the PBA strives to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public understanding of the legal system, and acilitate access of legal services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.