While the main contractor for a water line replacement project in downtown Latrobe is nearly finished its work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) portion of the project is currently on hold.
This week, PennDOT announced the suspension of all operations — including construction, aside from critical and emergency work — because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
“All of our PennDOT work that’s under construction got shut down,” engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at Tuesday’s Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) Board of Directors meeting.
Before the statewide construction shut down, plans were in place for PennDOT to begin work this month, while the water line project was expected to be finished in April.
Gera said the contractor, Jet Jack Inc, plans to be finished with its portion of project within a month.
“They’re going to switch over the new lines and we still have stuff to do on Lloyd Avenue,” he said.
Gera said unseasonably warm weather for much of the winter allowed workers to complete paving work tied to the project. He said previously that blacktop can be put down as long as the temperature remains at 40 degrees and rising.
“I think we lost two or three days of work all winter,” he said.
The water line work is being done in preparation for now-delayed improvements to nine city intersections this spring at Depot, Ligonier and Main streets. City officials said other intersection upgrades will include updated traffic signals and handicapped-accessible curb ramps, along with fresh pavement. The project also calls for the replacement of 11 nearby fire hydrants.
Engineers said the work includes the “traffic loop” at Lloyd Avenue and Unity Street, a section that wasn’t done as part of last year’s water line replacement work along Route 981.
In August, Jet Jack Inc. was awarded the project contract with a bid of roughly $1.8 million.
The authority board previously approved a resolution to borrow $2,456,993 through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) for the project. The state loan has a term of 20 years with a 1% interest rate, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca said in a news release.
The project will replace approximately 7,000 feet of 100-year-old cast iron water lines along several city streets, including the intersection of Ligonier and Main streets and portions of Spring and Weldon streets, Gibson-Thomas said.
According to the news release, the LMA said “replacing the lines will reduce unaccounted-for water loss below 20%. In 2018, the unaccounted-for water loss was estimated at 40%.”
Without the PennVEST financing, more than 8,000 families would have seen fees increase almost 35% to cover the costs, Petrarca said.
Because of ongoing virus concerns, the authority announced Tuesday it will not be accepting walk-in payments for the time being. Customers may place payments in the mail slot on the front door or pay online.
The authority has also temporarily suspended indoor meter readings, a move that will affect customers in Section A (whose accounts start with the letter “A”). Any customers with an indoor meter in the section are asked to provide their reading to the authority office by calling 724-537-3378. Accounts that do not submit readings will be estimated, the authority noted, and customers with MXU meters, meter pits and outside readers will not be affected by the suspension.
In other business, the authority board approved:
- Payments in the water department, including a total of $9,119 to Gibson-Thomas for 16-inch transmission line replacement work, Brewery Bridge utility attachment work and chlorine residual design work;
- PennVEST water department requisition payments of $203,328.87 to Jet Jack Inc. and $27,529.50 to Gibson-Thomas for water line replacement work;
- Capital additions in the amount of $3,028 for headwork analysis, mechanical bar screen replacements and Chapter 94 items;
- Payments in the wastewater department, including: $394,212.12 to Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. and $29,369 to Gibson-Thomas to work on the equalization tank; $183,521.25 to Glenn Johnson Inc. for Nine Mile Run reconstruction work; $94.84 in combined legal fees to Meyer Darragh related to the equalization tank and Nine Mile Run project, and $11,955 to Gibson-Thomas on Nine Mile Run reconstruction work;
- A change order deduct in the amount of $102,120 to Glenn Johnson Inc. Last month, the authority approved a $44,333 change order tied to a different design used for chambers related to the project;
- An invoice of $649.09 to solicitor Lee Demosky for water department business and an invoice of $758.94 for wastewater business;
- LMA Manager Terri Hauser said the authority invested an additional $200,000 on the water department side into the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) on Feb. 14;
- The authority board went into an executive session Tuesday related to a litigation matter on the wastewater department side.
