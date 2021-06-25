Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced a tentative work plan for the week of June 28:
- Pipe replacements will take place on Shannon Creek Road in St. Clair Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Sign replacement/review will take place on numerous routes in various townships;
- Patching will take place on Italy Road in Washington Township;
- Crack or joint sealing will take place on the following: Route 30 in Unity Township, Route 31 (Three Mile Hill) in Mount Pleasant Township, Route 271 (Menoher Highway) in Ligonier and Fairfield townships;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.