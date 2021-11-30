PennDOT invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge preservation project which includes 22 bridges located in Hempfield, North Huntingdon, Penn, Salem and Upper Burrell townships; Murrysville, New Alexandria, New Stanton, Oklahoma and Apollo boroughs, and Jeannette City and New Kensington City.
The scope of work for the project consists of the replacement of bridge seals, epoxy overlay of the bridge deck and other miscellaneous construction. The work will be performed within the existing right of way. Traffic control will be maintained during construction by single-lane restrictions.
The virtual plans display, which can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, Dec. 3, includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules and a location map. The comment period will be open through Friday, Dec. 17.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12, click on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading, pick the “Westmoreland County” box, and then choose the “Westmoreland County Epoxy Overlay Project” tile.
The project is due to be let in January 2022. Work is expected to start in the spring of 2022 and be completed in November 2022.
In accordance with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to PennDOT Project Manager Chad Kezmarsky at ckezmarsky@pa.gov or 724-439-7257.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon cultural resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division, at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.
