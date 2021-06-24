The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 will provide a virtual plans display for the Fayette Street bridge replacement project in North Belle Vernon Borough.
This project involves the complete replacement of the existing structure that carries Fayette Street over Interstate 70.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, June 25, and will be available through Monday, July 12.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the “Public Meetings” link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Route 3007 over I-70 Project tile.
Feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Sean Sepe, P.E., at ssepe@pa.gov or 724-439-7233.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.