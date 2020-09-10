The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a virtual plans display for the Route 3030 over Route 30 Bridge Replacement project in Hempfield Township.
The proposed project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a Prestressed Concrete Adjacent Box Beam structure. This project will not need a detour since the new structure will be built on a new alignment.
The virtual plans display includes project information, project presentation, location map and comment form. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, Sept. 11 and will be available until Sept. 25.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12, click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the SR 3030 over SR 30 Project tile.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager, Joshua J. Zakovitch, P.E., at jzakovitch@pa.gov or 724-439-7377.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
