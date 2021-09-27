While the area has been experiencing some pretty unseasonable warm weather lately, it won’t be long until the snow starts flying. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials are trying to get a jump on hiring seasonal snowplow drivers and mechanics to avoid a labor shortage when it can least afford to have one.
PennDOT District 12 has announced a series of job fairs at each of its four county offices, including one from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Westmoreland County office, 144 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township.
At the job fairs, staff will attend to explain the job requirements and to assist job seekers with completing applications. In some cases, applicants will have the opportunity to participate with on-site interviews and driving tests.
There will also be job fairs at the same time in Fayette County on Sept. 28, Washington County on Sept. 30 and Greene County on Oct. 5.
According to District Executive William Kovach, hiring temporary staff like seasonal snow plow drivers has always been a challenge, but this year winter staffing could be even more challenging if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the workforce at PennDOT.
PennDOT is offering an hourly wage of $17.05 for plowing snow, part of the responsibilities of a transportation equipment/CDL operator and $20.40 per hour for diesel and construction equipment mechanics.
Operator applicants must have an active state Class A or B commercial driver’s license or its equivalent with the air brake restriction removed, and an active medical examination certificate. Related training or experience is also required.
Mechanic applicants must have a medical examination certificate along with an appropriate CDL and inspection mechanic certificate. Applicants need at least three years of journey-level mechanical experience in diagnosis and repair, or an equivalent combination of training and experience.
Other winter positions available include auto mechanic ($19.24 per hour), tradesman helper ($16.05 per hour), welder ($18.03 per hour) and radio dispatcher ($14.25 per hour).
To apply online, visit employment.pa.gov. For more information about District 12 job opportunities, call 724-439-7340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.