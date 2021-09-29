Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 12-0 and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in partnership with Westmoreland County, will conduct a virtual public meeting to share information and collect feedback on a project involving State Route (SR) 981, Section V20 (Norvelt to Bingham Road), which is advancing to the preliminary design phase.
SR 981, Section V20 extends about 3.5 miles from north of the Norvelt intersection, in Mount Pleasant Township, along SR 2023 to Bingham Road, just south of the intersection of SR 2023/SR 130 in Unity Township. Section V20 is part of the 11-mile Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) intended to improve safety, access and mobility along the Route 981 corridor between Route 819 and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The virtual public meeting will be available online from 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at www.laurelvalleyproject.com. Website visitors will be able to add or update their information to the project contact list, view digital display information, learn about the preliminary design phase of project development, and share feedback on interests and concerns related to the roadway and environmentally sensitive features in the project area.
Persons unable to access the meeting online may obtain an informational handout and comment form between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 at the following informational outpost locations:
• Mount Pleasant Township Building, 208 Poker Rd., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Unity Township Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development, 40 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Fifth Floor, Ste 520, Greensburg, PA 15601, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Concierge Desk, 148 Aviation Lane, Latrobe, PA 15650, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Should you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, contact Dana Lohrer, of McCormick Taylor, at 412-923-3994 or lvt@mccormicktaylor.com to coordinate arrangements.
In accordance with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to PennDOT Project Manager Troy Pritts, P.E., at tpritts@pa.gov or 724-415-2401.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon cultural resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division, at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.
