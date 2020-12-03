A virtual public meeting will be held to introduce the third portion of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) project.
The virtual public meeting will be available online from 5 p.m. Dec. 8 until 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at www.laurelvalleyproject.com.
The third segment extends about 2.5 miles from the Route 2023/Route 130 intersection in Unity Township to near the Westmoreland County Airpark and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Website visitors will be able to add or update their information to the project contact list, view digital display information, learn about the preliminary engineering phase of project development, and share feedback on interests and concerns related to the roadway and environmentally sensitive features in the project area.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 12-0 and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in partnership with Westmoreland County, will conduct the meeting to share information and collect feedback on the third portion of the LVTIP project that is advancing to preliminary design.
The primary focus of the LVTIP is to improve safety, access and mobility along the approximately 11-mile Route 981 corridor between Route 819 and the airport.
Those who are unable to access the virtual public meeting online may obtain an informational handout and comment form between Dec. 8-14 at the following informational outpost locations:
- Mount Pleasant Township Building — 208 Poker Road, Mount Pleasant, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday;
- Unity Township Building — 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday;
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Concierge Desk — 148 Aviation Lane, Latrobe, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday;
- Adams Memorial Library — 1112 Ligonier Street, Latrobe, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday;
- Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development — 40 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Fifth Floor, Suite 520 Greensburg, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Persons who require special assistance to participate in this meeting, should contact Dana Lohrer, of McCormick Taylor, at 412-923-3994 or lvt@mccormicktaylor.com to coordinate arrangements.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
