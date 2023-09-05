Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David M. Forkey recently announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 4. All maintenance activities are conducted depending on weather and operations.
During county maintenance work activities, motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
- Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road) in Cook Township.
- Route 1005 (Shannon Creek Road) in St. Clair Township.
- Route 56 in Lower Burrell;
- Route 259 in Allegheny Township, and
- Route 4046 (Waters Road) in Lower Burrell Township.
- Route 981 in Unity Township.
- Route 271 in Fairfield Township and
- Route 119 (Crabtree Road) in Hempfield Township.
- Route 3037 (Rolling Hills Road) in South Huntingdon Township;
- Route 981 (Smithton Road) in South Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3073 (Wesley Chapel Road) in South Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3081 (Catalina Farm Road) in East Huntingdon Township, and
- Route 3002 (Chaintown Road) in East Huntingdon Township.
- Route 981 in South and East Huntingdon townships.
Side dozing is scheduled for:
- Route 30 in Ligonier Township.
Sign replacement/ detour review:
- Route 4027 (Paintertown Road) in Penn Township.
Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes throughout the county as weather and other activities permit.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
