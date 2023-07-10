Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David M. Forkey announced the following tentative PennDOT work plan for the week of July 10.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather permitting and operational basis.
During county maintenance work activities, motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Patching is scheduled for:
Inlet repair/replacement is scheduled for:
Pipe replacement is scheduled for:
Shoulder cutting is scheduled for:
Slide repair is scheduled for:
Bridge repair is scheduled for:
Seal coating is scheduled for:
Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes throughout the county as weather and other activities permit.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
