The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will have to repave some portions of state Route 271 after its restoration work failed to create an even surface.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation identified four problem areas on the state road that were found to be raised higher than before the work was done. Parts of Route 271 were dug up by the LTMA in 2022 and 2023 to fix multiple breaks and leaks.

