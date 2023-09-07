The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will have to repave some portions of state Route 271 after its restoration work failed to create an even surface.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation identified four problem areas on the state road that were found to be raised higher than before the work was done. Parts of Route 271 were dug up by the LTMA in 2022 and 2023 to fix multiple breaks and leaks.
The LTMA worked with the Ligonier Township public works department to restore the road after the work was completed. Griffith told the board that only state-approved material was used during restoration.
“Normally, it goes smooth; I don’t understand why it didn’t,” LTMA manager Anthony Griffith said at Wednesday’s meeting.
With the public works department busy with its own road work and a short deadline of Oct. 31 to repair the road, the municipal authority will seek quotes from area paving companies.
The four areas are considered individual projects for which the municipal authority will seek quotes for the work. But should those quotes be above the state threshold of $22,500, the LTMA would need to solicit bids before the work could move forward.
LTMA board members spent about five minutes clarifying the details of the work with their solicitor and engineer to ensure compliance with state laws on contracted work. The board approved the engineer to seek the quotes and have the solicitor review everything before any other action is taken.
Because the township’s public works department did the paving and the work was for repairs, no maintenance bond was established. If the LTMA had contracted an outside company, the cost of the work would fall on that company and not the LTMA, Griffith said.
“It’s almost as if we are paying for this twice,” Griffith said.
The LTMA did a lot of repair work on the problem pipe that runs along Route 271.
Breaks have been cut out and workers replaced sections at a time just for a break to happen further up the line.
The municipal authority would like to replace the whole line along the state road, but doing so could cost more than $1 million. The LTMA has applied for state funding, but thus far, no decisions have been made for those grants.
The LTMA’s work along Clifford Woods Road has officially reached the halfway mark. Griffith told the board crews have laid 2,500 feet of pipe. The project is expected to be completed in mid to late October.
A contractor for the large water project is still waiting for a generator to arrive.
After some delays, the municipal authority was expecting the generator to be delivered in the summer. It is the last piece needed to close out the project.
The LTMA was told by its contractor that it still hasn’t received a shipping notice from the supplier.
All other work at the Ruth Lane station has been completed. In the meantime, the contractor has returned to the area to fix punch-list items while it waits. Once the generator arrives, it should take less than a day to install, Griffith said.
The LTMA has had to wait months for the generator to arrive. Board member Dan Resenic asked Griffith to bring a list of equipment that has long wait times that the municipal authority may need in the future. Resenic suggested the LTMA could place orders now to cut future wait times.
Griffith reported to the board that the LTMA is back to full staff after hiring two new employees.
“We picked up two good ones,” Griffith said. “I’m happy so far.”
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.