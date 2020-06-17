The next phase of intersection improvements in downtown Latrobe is underway.
Contractor Wyoming Electric and Signal recently began work on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) portion of the project, which calls for the installation of traffic signals at nine city intersections: Along Ligonier Street at the intersections of Chestnut, Spring and Weldon streets, and at Main and Depot streets at Alexandria, Jefferson and Ligonier streets.
City officials said previously that the $3.4 million project includes updated traffic signals and handicapped-accessible curb ramps, along with fresh pavement. The project also calls for the replacement of 11 nearby fire hydrants.
Authority engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at Tuesday’s Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) Board of Directors meeting that traffic signal work is currently being done in the area of Spring and Weldon streets.
PennDOT’s work on the project had been delayed after the agency had temporarily suspended all operations — including construction, aside from critical and emergency work — because of coronavirus concerns.
LMA recently completed its portion of the project, in which the authority replaced approximately 7,000 feet of 100-year-old cast iron water lines along several city streets.
“We’re done other than cleanup and restoration,” Gera said of LMA’s part of the project.
Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, said earlier this year that plans are in place to play Fred Rogers’ famed “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” song to signal it’s safe for pedestrians to cross at two city intersections — at Depot and Jefferson streets near the Westmoreland County Community College-Latrobe campus and at Main and Jefferson streets near James H. Rogers Memorial Park.
Instead of hearing a beeping sound when pedestrians are permitted to walk across two busy streets, it’s expected that the crosswalk sign will play the song, which was written by Rogers in 1967 and was used as the opening theme for each episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” It hasn’t been determined if Rogers will be singing the tune or if another version will be featured, Trunzo said previously.
The song could be playing at the two intersections by the end of the year, Trunzo said. The musical addition has received approval from PennDOT.
The intersection improvements were expected to be completed in November before the pandemic hit.
In other business:
- The authority board approved payments in the water department, including $73,998.77 to Ligonier Construction Co. for 16-inch transmission line replacement work, along with a total of $1,746 to Gibson-Thomas for 16-inch line replacement work, chlorine residual design work and Brewery Bridge utility attachment work;
- Approved PennVEST water department requisition payments of $160,044.22 to Jet Jack Inc. and $14,075.50 to Gibson-Thomas for downtown water line replacement work;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department, including: $515,714.92 to Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. and $19,576.50 to Gibson-Thomas for work on the equalization tank, and $217,657.62 to Glenn Johnson Inc., $8,761 to Gibson-Thomas and $43.45 to Meyer Darragh for Nine Mile Run reconstruction work;
- Approved invoices of $2,337.50 in wastewater department business and $604.55 in water department business to solicitor Lee Demosky;
- The board voted for a salary increase for non-union employees. Board treasurer Carl “Skip” Bollinger abstained;
- The board entered an executive session Tuesday related to wastewater department litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.