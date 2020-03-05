The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced that enforcement of the statewide automated work zone speed enforcement program will get underway next week.
Wednesday marked the close of a 60-day pre-enforcement period that was required by Act 86 of 2018, which established the speed enforcement program.
“Through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially through work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis,” PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release. “In 2018, 23 motorists were killed in a Pennsylvania work zone. Ultimately, this program is not about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives.”
The speed enforcement program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. The systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.
Beginning today, March 5, registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses.
Locations are posted on the project website at WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.
“While there can be fines assessed, the AWZSE program’s goal is not to generate revenue,” Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “The goal is to build awareness and most importantly, to change unsafe driving behaviors. The program serves as a roadway reminder that safety is literally in each driver’s hands when they are behind the wheel.”
In 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities, and 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities and/or injuries. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 89 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945.
For more details on the program, including a list of projects where the units are deployed, go to www.WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.
