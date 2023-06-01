PennDOT District 12 would like to remind motorists of ongoing and planned construction projects in the Greensburg area.
Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow extra travel time as they may encounter traffic congestion and delays in the Greensburg area.
Additionally, motorists are asked to keep the following tips in mind for their safety and the safety of highway workers:
- Drive the posted work zone speed limit;
- Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers;
- Turn on your headlights;
- Maintain a safe travel distance around vehicles. Don’t tailgate;
- Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road;
- Always buckle up;
- Expect the unexpected, and
- Be patient.
Ongoing and planned projects in the area include:
- The $1.5 million Route 1030 (Roseytown Road) Railroad Tunnel Repairs project that began in April. Work involves the reconstruction of concrete pavement through the railroad tunnel, an asphalt overlay of remaining pavement within the project limits, drainage improvements including a culvert replacement, trench drains and new storm drains. A section of Route 1030 (Roseytown Road) between Route 119 (New Alexandria Road) and North Tremont Avenue will remain closed until late September when the project is anticipated to be complete.
- The $7.5 million replacement of the bridge carrying Route 3030 (East Pittsburgh Street) over Route 30 began in April. The existing bridge will be replaced with a two-lane single-span prestressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge and includes bituminous pavement for approach roadway as well as upgrades to guiderail and signage. Pedestrians are restricted from accessing the bridge over Route 30 and a single-lane restriction remains in place through late September. The project is anticipated to be complete in May 2024.
- A surface improvement project anticipated to begin later this year. With an estimated cost of $10-$12 million, this project involves milling, paving, base repair, and pavement markings for portions of Route 30, Route 1030 (Roseytown Road), Route 1073 (Sheraton Drive), Route 3016 (Middletown Road), Route 3030 (St. Clair Highway/Pittsburgh Street), Route 8006 (Route 30 ramps to Mount Pleasant Road) and Route 8009 (Route 30 ramps to Route 119) in the Greensburg area as well as other routes in Westmoreland County. Work will require single-lane restrictions throughout the project limits. The project is anticipated to be complete in May 2024.
- A $1.6 million expansion dam preservation project for Route 30 over the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 3026 (West Pittsburgh Street) anticipated to begin this summer. The project involves replacing compression seals and expansion dams that are worn, damaged and leaking. Additional work will include concrete patches and drainage repairs. Work will require single-lane restrictions throughout the project limits.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.