Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 26:
- Paving restorations will take place on Thatcher Road in Fairfield Township and Shannon Creek Road in St. Clair Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Sign replacement/review will take place on various routes in several townships;
- Edge paving will take place on Dutchman Run Road in Upper Burrell Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Pipe flushing will take place on Lowber Road in Sewickley Township;
- Pipe replacement/repairs will take place on the following roads: Route 130 and Route 381 (Weavertown Road) in Cook Township, Laughlin Farm Road in Derry Township and Dillon Road in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Seal coating will take place on the following roads: routes 31 and 136 in South Huntingdon Township;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes within the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.