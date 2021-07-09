Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 12:
- Pipe installation/drainage (underdrain) will take place on Laughlin Farm Road in Derry Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Sign replacement/review will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Sign maintenance will take place on Route 381 (Weavertown Road) in Ligonier Township;
- Tail ditching will take place on Route 381 (Weavertown Road) in Ligonier Township;
- Crack or joint sealing will take place on Raymaley Road in Penn Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Route 381 (Weavertown Road) in Ligonier Township and Shannon Creek Road in St. Clair Township.
- Bridge deck sealing will take place Creek and Ross Mountain Park roads in Fairfield Township, Keystone Park Road in New Alexandria, Two Mile Run Road in Ligonier Township, and Oakford Park Road in Hempfield Township.
Seal coating will take place on Route 2003 in Mount Pleasant.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be done on various state routes throughout the county. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.