Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 14. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Crack sealing will take place on Route 1049 (St. Vincent Drive) in Unity Township and Route 4093 (Leechburg Hill) in Allegheny Township.
Bridge flushing/PatchCo will take place various roadways throughout Westmoreland County.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 1055 (White Thorn Road) in Salem Township.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 2016 (Youngstown Ridge Road) in Unity and Ligonier townships and Route 2043 (Darlington-Rector Road) in Ligonier Township.
Patching will take place on Route 3016 (Middletown Road) in Hempfield Township.
Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Route 819 South near King’s Super Tire in Mount Pleasant Township.
Trench restorations will take place on Route 259 (Coal Pit Road), Route 1008 (Austraw Road) and Route 1067 (Laughner Road), all in Fairfield Township.
Seal coating will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (West Newton Ruffsdale Road) in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 2008 (Jefferson School Road) in Cook Township;
- Route 2016 (Youngstown Ridge Avenue) in Ligonier Township;
- Route 2033 (Bethel Church Road) in Cook Township;
- Route 2035 (Solomon Temple Road) in Ligonier Township;
- Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road) in Ligonier Township.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
