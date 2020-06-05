Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of June 8. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Customer care complaints will be addressed on various routes in Hempfield, Sewickley, Jeannette, Penn, Unity, and other townships.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Drainage/ditching will take place on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) in Ligonier Township.
Pipe replacement will take place on Route 4083 (Falcon Park Road) in Lower Burrell.
Crack/joint sealing will take place on the following:
- Route 4010 (Penn Manor Road) in Penn Township;
- Route 4041 (School Road South) in Murrysville;
- Route 4069 (Dutchman’s Road) in Upper Burrell;
- Route 4083 (Craigdell Road) in Lower Burrell.
Patching will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (West Newton Road) in South Huntingdon Township;
- Route 70 (I70) in Rostraver Township;
- Route 119 (Route 119) in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3089 (Buttermore Road) in Hempfield Township.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (Chestnut Ridge Road) in Donegal Township;
- Route 130 (Route 130 SH) in Unity Township;
- Route 2023 (Hill Church’s Road) in Mt. Pleasant Township;
- Route 2025 (Clay Pike Road) in Mt. Pleasant Township.
