Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of June 29. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 1006 (Creek Road) and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road), both in Fairfield Township.
Drainage/ditching will take place on Route 711 (Stahlstown-Ligonier Road) in Ligonier Township and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road) in Fairfield Township.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
