Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of June 22. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Customer care complaints will be addressed on various routes in various townships throughout Westmoreland County.
Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Route 3063 (Hahntown-Wendel Road) in North Huntingdon Township.
Drainage/ditching will take place on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Ligonier Township and Route 2035 (Solomon Temple Road) in Unity Township.
Patching will take place on Route 3093 (Center Ave) in New Stanton.
Crack or joint sealing will take place on Route 130 (College Ave.) in Hempfield Township.
Shoulders will be swept on I-70.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (Chestnut Ridge Road) in Donegal Township;
- Route 1006 (Creek Road) in Fairfield Township;
- Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road) in Fairfield Township;
- Route 2023 (Hill Church’s Road) in Mount Pleasant Township.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
