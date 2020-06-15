Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of June 15. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Pipe repairs will take on Route 4054 (LaBelle Vue Road) in Allegheny Township.
Side dozing will take place on Route 4065 (Upper Drennen Road) in Upper Burrell and Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) in Allegheny Township.
Bridge flushing/PatchCo will take place on various roadways throughout Westmoreland County.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Sink hole/slide repairs will take place on Route 2025 (Ankney Hill Road) in Mount Pleasant Township.
Drainage/ditching will take place on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Ligonier Township and Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) in Ligonier Township.
Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Route 3063 (Hahntown-Wendel Road) in North Huntingdon Township.
Customer care complaints will be addressed on various routes in Hempfield, Penn, Unity, and various other townships.
Patching will take place on the following:
- I-70 Rostraver Township;
- Route 119 in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3093 (Center Avenue) in New Stanton.
Crack or joint sealing will take place on the following:
- Route 130 (College Avenue) in Hempfield Township;
- Route 4041 (School Road South) in Murrysville;
- Route 4083 (Craigdell Road) in the City of Lower Burrell.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (Chestnut Ridge Road) in Donegal Township;
- Route 2023 (Hill Church’s Road) in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Route 2025 (Clay Pike Road) in Mount Pleasant Township.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
