Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle, announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 6. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Patching will take place on Route 130 (Humphrey Road) in Hempfield Township.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 1006 (Creek Road) and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road), both in Fairfield Township.
Drainage/ditching will take place on Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road) in Fairfield Township.
Inlet repairs will take place on Route 2027 (Charles Houck Road) in Unity Township and Route 4048 (Hyde Park Road) in Allegheny Township.
Sweeping will take place on Route 22 in Murrysville, Derry, and Salem Township and Route 30 in Unity and Derry townships.
Bridge flushing and PatchCo will take place on various roadways throughout Westmoreland County.
Customer care complaints will be addressed on Route 819 in Mount Pleasant.
Mechanical patching will take place on Route 993.
Patching will take place on the following:
- Route 130 (Humphrey Road) in Hempfield Township;
- Route 2025 (Ankney Hill Road) in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Route 2027 (Charles Houck Road) in Unity Township.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.