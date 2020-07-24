Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 27. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 711 (Market Street Ext.) and Route 1008 (Austraw Road), both in Fairfield Township.
Drainage/pipe/tail ditching will take place on Route 711 (Market Street Ext.) and Route 1008 (Austraw Road), both in Fairfield Township.
Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Route 4014 (Maple Lane) in North Huntingdon.
Shoulder cutting will take place on Route 2033 (Bethel Church Road) in Cook Township.
Slide repairs will take place on Route 201 (Rostraver Road) in Rostraver Township.
Seal coating will take place on various routes in Adamsburg and Hempfield Township.
Customer care complaints will take place on various routes throughout Westmoreland County.
Pipe replacements will take place on Route 4089 (Hulton Road) in Lower Burrell.
Edge paving will take place on Route 981 (Route 981) in Unity Township.
Bridge flushing will take place on various roadways throughout Westmoreland County.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
