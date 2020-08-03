Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Aug. 3. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Edge paving will take place on Route 981 (Pleasant Unity Road) in Unity Township.
Bridge flushing/PatchCo will take place on various roadways throughout Westmoreland County.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Seal coating will take place on various roadways throughout the Adamsburg and Hempfield areas.
Shoulder paving will take place on Route 201 (Rostraver Road) in Rostraver Township.
Cleaning/drainage will take place on Route 201 (Rostraver Road) in Rostraver Township.
Shoulder stabilization will take place on the following:
- Route 711 (Market Street Ext.) in Fairfield Township;
- Route 2016 (Youngstown Ridge Road) in Unity Township/Ligonier Township;
- Route 4034 (Markle Road) in Allegheny Township.
Drainage/tail ditching will take place on the following:
- Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Ligonier Township;
- Route 711 (Market Street Ext.) in Fairfield Township;
- Route 2025 (Clay Pike) in Mount Pleasant Township.
