Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Aug. 17. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 1067 (Laughner Road) in Fairfield Township and Route 2016 (Youngstown Ridge Road) in Unity/Ligonier townships.
Drainage/trail ditch washouts will take place on Route 1067 (Laughner Road) in Fairfield Township.
Slide repair will take place on Route 4029 (Paintertown Road) in Penn Township.
Shoulder cutting will take place on Route 2010 (Stone Church Road) in Hempfield Township.
Slide/washout repair will take place on Route 1023 (Nature Run Road) in Ligonier Township.
Patching will take place Route 3016 (Herminie Road) in Madison Borough.
Parallel pipe installation will be started on Route 4048 (Melwood Road) in Allegheny Township.
Edge Paving will take place on Route 0981 (Calumet/Pleasant Unity Road) in Mt Pleasant Township.
Bridge flushing/patchco will take on various roadways throughout Westmoreland County.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
