PennDOT Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager, David Forkey, announced the following tentative work plan for the week of April 19:
- Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Route 1004 (Thatcher Road) in Fairfield Township;
- Bridge replacements will take place on Route 4053 (Kistler Road) in Washington Township;
- Litter pickup will take place on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Ligonier Township;
- Sign replacement/review will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Edge patch prep will take place on various routes;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Route 4077 (Milligantown Road) in Upper Burrell Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Route 4069 (Dutchman Run Road) in Lower Burrell, requiring a temporary road closure.
Crack/Joint Sealing will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (Donegal Road) in Mt. Pleasant Township;
- Route 31 (Summit Road) in Donegal Township;
- Route 1022 (Latrobe-Crabtree Road) in Unity Township.
Sweeping will take place on the following:
- Route 51 (Route 51) in Rostraver Township;
- Interstate 70 (I-70) in Rostraver Township;
- Route 3013 (Vance Dei Cas Hwy) in Rostraver Township.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the County.
Route 4069 (Dutchman Run Road) in Lower Burrell will be temporarily closed between Route 711 and Love Hollow Road beginning at noon today, Friday, April 16, and will open at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 366, Route 4032 (Merwin Road) and Route 780.
Work on all of these PennDOT projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
