Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 6:
- Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 30 in Unity Township;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Route 130 in Cook Township and Wilpen Road in Ligonier Township;
- Underdrain installations will take place on Route 711 (Stahlstown-Ligonier Road) in Ligonier Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Turner Valley and Guffey roads in North Huntingdon Township;
- Base repairs will take place on Colonial Manor Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Milling will take place on Route 380;
- Sign placement/review will take place on multiple routes in various townships;
- Seal coating will take place on the following: Route 66 in Washington and Salem townships; Route 286 in Murrysville and Washington and Bell townships and Murrysville;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
