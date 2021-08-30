Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Aug. 30:
- Milling will take place on Route 380;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Base repairs will take place on Colonial Manor Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 30 in Unity Township;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Route 130 in Cook Township and Wilpen Road in Ligonier Township;
- Underdrain installations will take place on Route 711 (Stahlstown-Ligonier Road) in Ligonier Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Sign placement/review will take place on numerous routes in various townships;
- District-wide litter blitz (pickup) will take place on various routes in various townships, including: Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Ligonier Township, Route 30 in Unity Township, Route 31 (Three Mile Hill) in Mount Pleasant Township, Route 271 (Menoher Boulevard) in Ligonier and Fairfield townships, and Route 711 (Ligonier Street) in Ligonier, Fairfield and St. Clair townships;
- Seal coating will take place on the following: Route 66 in Washington and Salem townships and Route 286 in Murrysville and Washington and Bell townships;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
