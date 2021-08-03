Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for this week:
- Pipe installation/drainage will take place on at the intersection of Calumet and Mammoth Park roads (Route 981) in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Edge paving will take place on Guffey Road in Sewickley Township;
- Pipe maintenance will take place on Route 711 (Ligonier Street) in Fairfield Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Bell Township;
- Pipe replacement/repair and pavement restoration will take place on Stoneylonesome Road in Cook Township;
- Pipe replacement will take place in Route 407 in Upper Burrell Township;
- Seal coating will take place on routes 31 and 136 in South Huntingdon Township;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on numerous state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis.
Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
The website, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
