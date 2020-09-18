Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 21. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Cross pipe replacements will take place on Route 819 in Mount Pleasant.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 2043 (Darlington-Rector Road) in Ligonier Township.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 1055 (White Thorn Road) in Salem Township.
Trench restorations will take place on the following:
- Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) in Fairfield Township;
- Route 1008 (Austraw Road) in Fairfield Township;
- Route 1067 (Laughner Road) in Fairfield Township.
Seal coating will take place on the following:
- Route 31 (West Newton Ruffsdale Road) in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3035 (Jacobs Creek Road) in South Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3037 (Rolling Hills Road) in South Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3089 (Water Street) in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3081 (Chaintown Road) in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3083 (Homestead Avenue) in East Huntingdon Township;
- Route 3085 (Fifth Avenue) in Scottdale;
- Route 3105 (Mount Pleasant Road) in East Huntingdon Township.
