Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 27:
- Sweeping will take place on routes 286 and 380 in Washington and Bell townships;
- Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Brown Avenue in Hempfield Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 22 in Derry Township;
- Pipe repairs will take place on Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township and Route 711 (Market Street Ext.) in Fairfield Township;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Yukon Road in Sewickley Township;
- Sign placement/review will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Pipe flushing will take place on Drennen Road in Murrysville;
- Paving/patching will take place on the following roads: Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) in Bolivar Borough/Fairfield Township, and Creek and Hamill School roads in Fairfield Township;
- Seal coating will take place on routes 982, 1012, 1016, 1025, 1027 and 1029 in Derry Township, and Route 380 in Washington Township.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
