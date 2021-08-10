Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Aug. 9:
- Pipe repairs will take place on Route 4077;
- Pipe maintenance will take place on Route 711 (Ligonier Street) in Fairfield Township;
- Parallel ditching will take place on Horseshoe Bend Road in Cook Township;
- Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Solomon Temple Road in Unity Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Saltsburg Road in Bell Township;
- Sign replacement/review will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- Edge paving will take place on Guffey Road in Sewickley Township;
- Patching pipe crossing will take place on the following: Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township and Pizza Barn and Laughlin Farm roads in Derry Township;
- Seal coating will take place on routes 31 and 136 in South Huntingdon Township;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
