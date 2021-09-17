Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 20:
- Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Brown Avenue in Hempfield Township;
- Slide repairs will take place on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township;
- U-drain installation will take place on Route 130 in Unity Township;
- Pipe replacements will take place on Wilpen Road in Ligonier Township;
- Pipe repairs will take place on Route 711 (Market Street Extension) in Fairfield Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Yukon Road in Sewickley Township;
- Sign placement/review will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Mech patching will take place on the following: Creek and Hamill School roads) in Fairfield Township, Jones Mill-Stahlstown Road in Donegal Township and and Stoneylonesome Road in Cook Township;
- Seal coating on routes 982, 1012, 1016, 1025, 1027 and 1029 in Derry Township, and Route 380 in Washington Township;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
