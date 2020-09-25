Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Sept. 28. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Crack sealing will take place on Route 356 in Allegheny Township and on Route 981 (Latrobe-Derry Road) in Derry Township.
Base repairs on Route 1014 (Torrance Road) in Derry Township.
Pipe trenching will take place on 4034 (Markle Road) in Allegheny Township.
Washouts will take place on Route 1023 (Nature Run Road) in Ligonier Township and Route 2029 (Hellen School Road) in Donegal Township.
Brushing will take place on Route 2045 (Two Mile Run Road) in Ligonier Township.
Drainage will take place on Route 711 (Stahlstown-Ligonier Road) in Donegal and Ligonier townships.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on the following:
Route 31 (Chestnut Ridge Road) in Donegal Township;
Route 31 (Donegal Road) in Donegal Township;
Route 31 (Summit Road) in Donegal Township;
Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) in Fairfield Township;
Route 271 (Menoher Highway) in Ligonier and Fairfield townships;
Route 2043 (Darlington-Rector Road) in Ligonier Township.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
