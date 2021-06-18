Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of June 21:
- Pipe replacements will take place on Shannon Creek Road in St. Clair Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Creek Road in Fairfield Township and Bouquet Road in Penn Township;
- Sign replacements/reviews will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Slide repairs will take place on Dutchman Run Road in Lower Burrell;
- Paving will take place on Plummer School Road in South Huntingdon Township;
- Crack or joint sealing will take place on Route 30 in Unity Township, Route 66 in Delmont Borough (Salem Township), Route 271 (Menoher Highway) in Ligonier and Fairfield townships, Route 366 in Washington Township, and Raymaley Road in Penn Township;
- Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
