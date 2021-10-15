Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey has announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Oct. 18:
- Pipe replacements will take place on State Route (SR) 982 in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Yukon Road in Sewickley Township;
- Sign placement/review will take place on various routes in various townships;
- Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Herminie Road in Sewickley Township and Brown Avenue in Hempfield Township;
- Crack sealing will take place on SR 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Ligonier Township and SR 271 (Menoher Highway) in Ligonier and Fairfield townships.
• Paving/patching will take place on the following: SR 66 (Main Street) in Hempfield Township; I-70 Eastbound N. Belle Vernon to Arnold City Exit; SR 130 (SR 130 SH) in Cook Township; SR 982 (SR 982 SH) in Mount Pleasant Township; SR 2031 (Jones Mill-Stahlstown Road) in Donegal Township; SR 2039 (Stoneylonesome Road) in Cook Township; and SR 3047 (Guffey Road) in Sewickley.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
PennDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
