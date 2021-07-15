PennDOT District 12 has informed motorists of the closure of Route 3049 (Guffey Road) located in North Huntingdon Township.
The closure will be located between Route 3047 (Turner Valley Road) and Mickanin Road. The closure will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6 a.m. and will open on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3049 (Clay Pike Road), Route 3047 (Station Road), Route 3051 (Robbins Station Road) and Route 3047 (Ridge Road/Turner Valley Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
